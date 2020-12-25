Shoppers pack Tanger Outlets in Southaven on Christmas Eve

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Frigid Christmas Eve temperatures aren’t keeping folks from their last minute shopping. Tanger Outlets in Southaven was packed with last minute gift seekers who say they’re changing their usual holiday routine.

Shoppers with face coverings and heavy coats on their way to checking off, hopefully, the last Christmas gifts on their list. With COVID-19 guidelines in place the number of customers in each store is limited. So the lines outside are long

But that’s ok to Amy Cerreto shopping with her daughters.

“But we’re all making it through it. We’ll figure it out in the long-run. Christmas will be a little smaller, as far as the gatherings,” Cerreto said.

Despite the bone chilling temperatures many shoppers told us they prefer Tanger’s “open air” venue and feel safer.

“Yes, I feel more comfortable coming here than going to a “closed in” mall. That’s why I’m out here in the cold,” Trena Collier, of Memphis, said.

“Where we normally get together with all of our families, we’re not going to do that this year. It’s just going to be our immediate family, just a small group this year. And it’s not what we want but I feel like it’s worth it to be safe to have everybody here next year.