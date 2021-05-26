Shootout in Parkway Village involved at least 8 people, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are trying to find nearly a dozen men they say were involved in a shootout in a Parkway Village neighborhood.

The incident happened around three in the afternoon on May 18 in the 3300 block of Dungreen Street. The chaos, which was caught on surveillance video, started when two black cars pulled up on a nearby street.

Police say a group of masked men jumped out of the vehicles and started shooting at two other men standing outside a house. In the video, one of those men then runs inside and comes back with his own gun. He returns fire as his attackers drive away.

Investigators say no one was hit but several houses and cars were struck by gunfire. They also say they’re still looking for everyone involved, a total of at least eight people. It’s unclear if police know why the men opened fire.

WREG spoke with a woman who lives nearby. She doesn’t want to be identified but says residents in the neighborhood are on edge.

She says she’s grateful her home wasn’t hit by gunfire because her two young daughters were inside at the time.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.