Shootings across US amid continued summer surge in gun violence

Chicago Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Chicago, Illinois, on July 21, 2020. – A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded July 21 in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led by Democratic mayors. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Chicago and New York City are among a number of cities that saw heightened levels of gun violence this weekend, continuing a trend of increased violence over the past few months.

In Chicago, nearly 30 people were shot and three people killed over the weekend, Chicago Police said Sunday morning.

Among those injured are a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys in separate shooting incidents. One of the three people killed was an 18-year-old man.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was standing in a park with a group when he was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) Friday and transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police are still looking for the suspect.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Saturday and the 18-year-old man killed on the 3500 block of W. Flournoy, police said. The 14-year-old told police he heard shots fired and felt pain and was transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police do not have details on any suspects.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday after police say a group of people pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at him. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

In New York City, over 40 people were shot in a 48-hour period as of Sunday morning, the New York Police Department said.

There were 20 victims as a result of 12 shooting incidents Friday, and 23 victims as a result of 20 shooting incidents Saturday, according to data released by the NYPD.

Increase in shootings across US

Chicago, New York and other American cities have seen sharp increases in gun violence since late spring. From May to June 2020, homicides in 20 major US cities increased by 37%, led by Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, according to new data from the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice think tank.

The increases coincide with the end of pandemic-related shutdowns, mass unemployment due to the pandemic, protests condemning police violence against Black people, and the summer, when crime annually increases.

Still, the incidents of gun violence is generally on par with crime statistics from earlier this decade and are well below the stunning highs of the 1990s.

NYPD data as of August 9 shows murders have increased 29% compared to this point last year, and shooting incidents have increased about 79% compared to this point last year.

Overall, though, total crime complaints in New York are down 3% from last year, led by sharp decreases in rape and grand larceny, NYPD data shows.

Other cities with violence

In Philadelphia, five people were shot Saturday night after police responded to a report of a person with a gun and discovered a gathering of about 200 people.

As police units arrived on location several males began shooting at them, a press release from Philadelphia Police said. No police were injured and officers did not discharge their weapons. All five victims are in stable condition at local hospitals.

Police found 28 AR-15 rounds and nearly a dozen 40-caliber rounds at the scene.

In New Haven, Connecticut, six people were shot, including one fatally, late Saturday night, according to police.

The five injured victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, spokeswoman Sgt. Shayna Kendall told CNN.

In Rochester, New York, five people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to Rochester Police.

Officers responded around 11:30 pm Saturday and found a vehicle that “had been struck by gunfire,” according to a statement from Rochester Police.

Four men, between 20-30 years old, and one 32-year-old female were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries, police said.

In South Bend, Indiana, a nine-year-old boy was shot and killed after a weapon discharged while juveniles were playing, according to a statement from the St Joseph’s County prosecutor’s office. Initial indicators were that no adults were associated with the shooting, spokeswoman Jessica McBrier said.

In Cincinnati, police responded to several shootings with multiple victims overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, ultimately resulting in four deaths, a press release said.

Police describe these incidents preliminarily as separate incidents of gun violence.

“This amount of gun violence and the damage this has inflicted on our neighborhoods is unacceptable,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac said in a press release Sunday.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley decried the surge in violence and shootings in the city.

“The very sad reality is people are getting in trouble when they have nowhere to go and nothing to do,” he said.

