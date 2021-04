MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a pickup truck after a shooting in Frayser overnight.

The victim was discovered near the corner of Delano and Steele. Authorities said they are still trying to determine where the shooting happened, and if anyone was with the victim at the time.

Police: Three victims fight back against accused robber

If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.