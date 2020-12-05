Shooting victim found at Mt. Moriah Memphis Police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a shooting victim was found at the Mt. Moriah police station Friday night.
Police say the victim is currently listed in non-critical condition.
Police did not give details on what may have led to this shooting. Memphis Police have also not released information on the potential suspect or suspects involved with this shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
