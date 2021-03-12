Shooting victim drives to Nutbush gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting kept police busy for several hours in Nutbush overnight.

Officers flooded the area after a man showed up at a gas station at Jackson and Orchi with a gunshot wound. It’s still not clear where the shooting happened.

The victim is expected to recover, police said.

WREG reported on another shooting in the same area early Wednesday morning.

In that incident, Memphis Police said a home was shot up. The homeowner told first responders no one was hit but 11 bullet holes were found in the home.

At the same time, MPD was called to Jackson and Orchi where a car was found riddled with bullets. That driver told police he was on Merker Street when a car in front of him suddenly stopped and two men jumped out firing. The man said he laid back and quickly drove away as the gunmen continued to shoot at his car. He wasn’t hurt.

Memphis police said the two scenes were connected.