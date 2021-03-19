Shooting victim discovered at northeast Memphis Waffle House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police discovered a shooting victim at a Waffle House in northeast Memphis overnight.

The restaurant is located new the corner of Shelby Oaks and Sycamore View.

Authorities have been on the scene since 4 a.m. Friday when they found a man shot in the leg and rushed him to the hospital. They also found a car, which smashed into a fire hydrant.

Investigators said they are still working to sort out what happened. They received conflicting reports from witnesses and hope nearby surveillance cameras can provide some answers.

Officers also said someone ran from them as they arrived, but it’s unclear who that person was or if they’re connected to the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.