Shooting sends bullets flying through food truck in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting sent bullets flying through the door of a southeast Memphis food truck Monday night with the cook walking away with her life.

Police say it happened around 6 p.m., in a convenience store parking lot, at the corner of Winchester and Mendenhall.

Naim Mohamed, a clerk at the Smoke and Beyond shop, said he had just finished his evening prayer when he heard the shots.

“I heard three clear shots,” Mohamed said.

Police say an anonymous caller first reported the shooting to them and Mohamed believes it could have been a drive-by.

“It was [terrifying], it was scary, it was hell of scary, I mean, it was a close-range shot, like, it actually happened on my lot,” he added.

Mohamed said he didn’t see where the bullets came from but found a massive bullet hole in the side of his SUV.

Another bullet tore through the door of Los Molcajetes taco truck before striking the refrigerator, but missing the cook.

“It was a girl that always work there, doesn’t speak that much of English. Very good girl. I’m glad she didn’t get hurt because she’s always walking between that truck, maybe sometimes bringing me food too," Mohamed said.

“Everything God plans, you know what I’m saying. You don’t change anything that happens for, you know, let everything happen. So you just have to be aware of it next time, you know, be careful, see what’s going on,” he said.