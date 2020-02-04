Argument between family members leads to East Memphis shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument between family members led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition and two women with injuries, police said.

According to the police report, a family had gathered inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue late Monday evening. They were playing cards and talking when the suspect became upset and began arguing with everyone.

That’s when the homeowner told the man to leave. He complied but returned several minutes later, leading to a fight. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at least twice, striking one man on the scene in the chest. Two other women were grazed by the bullets.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.