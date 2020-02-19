Shooting outside Mississippi hospital leaves 2 dead

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

JACKSON, Miss. — A shooting in a parking lot outside a hospital in Mississippi has left three people dead, including the suspect.

News outlets report the gunfire broke out Wednesday morning on the campus of Baptist Medical Center near downtown Jackson.

Two people died at the scene.

WAPT-TV reports a person suspected of being the shooter was found dead in a cemetery with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A statement issued by Baptist Medical Center says the hospital is safe and police are investigating.

Police cordoned off an area of the parking lot near a dark-colored sedan where witnesses say shots were fired.