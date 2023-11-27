MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was involved in a shooting on I-240 and Lamar Monday morning.
According to reports, at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Eldorado Street.
Officers caught the suspects fleeing the scene in a car. A passenger pointed a gun at an officer. MPD then used stop sticks to stop the vehicle.
Once stopped, two suspects ran from the car. During a foot chase, one of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer.
Records show that the officer gave verbal commands and fired his gun. No injuries have been reported; one of the suspects was taken into custody.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect’s car had been stolen. They also recovered the weapon.
No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information on the other suspect is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.