Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South
Watch Now
WREG News at 10

Shooting near airport leaves one person critically hurt

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex near the airport on Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, it happened just before 10 p.m. in the Hillview Apartment Complex off East Alcy Road.

Police say it was a drive by and the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

There is not any information on a potential suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News