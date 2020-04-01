Shooting near airport leaves one person critically hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex near the airport on Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, it happened just before 10 p.m. in the Hillview Apartment Complex off East Alcy Road.

Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at 2484 W. Hillview.

Prelim info is that a drive by shooting occurred at this location. A male was shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 1, 2020

Police say it was a drive by and the victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

There is not any information on a potential suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.