Shooting kills two Alcorn State students, wounds two more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Alcorn State University students were shot Monday night near Port Gibson, Mississippi, and two of them are dead, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:45 p.m. to a shooting at a residence on Highway 61. They found four students shot.

Two of the students, James Carr, 22, of Itta Bena, Mississippi; and Tahir Fitzhugh, 19, of Pennsylvania, died later at a local hospital, MBI said in a statement.

A third student is being treated at a local hospital and a fourth was reportedly also injured.

“A person of interest has been identified and Law Enforcement authorities are attempting to locate him,” MBI officials said.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Alcorn State University Police Department.