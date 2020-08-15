Shooting injures one in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a person is recovering after he was shot downtown overnight.

Officers responded to 250 Peabody Place at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, where they found the male victim. His age was not given.

An investigation found the shooting happened several blocks south, in the area of Third Street (B.B. King) and G.E. Patterson.

He was initially taken to Regional One in critical condition but was upgraded to non-critical, police said.