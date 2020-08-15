MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a person is recovering after he was shot downtown overnight.
Officers responded to 250 Peabody Place at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, where they found the male victim. His age was not given.
An investigation found the shooting happened several blocks south, in the area of Third Street (B.B. King) and G.E. Patterson.
He was initially taken to Regional One in critical condition but was upgraded to non-critical, police said.
- One critically injured in Highland Heights shooting
- One dead in South Memphis shooting
- Shooting injures one in downtown Memphis
- Family evacuated from China contracts COVID-19 in Shelby County
- Memphis Police officer involved in hit and run, suspect taken into custody