Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is severely injured after a shooting Wednesday in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting call around 4:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hudgins Road.

One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after being shot.

Police said the suspect was a black man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and driving a silver Chevy Tahoe. Police think the suspect is known to the victim.