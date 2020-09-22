Shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one person in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southwest Memphis.
MPD said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Flynn Road. The shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects responsible are described as three Black men in a red sedan, according to MPD.
Memphis Police officers are asking people to call Crimestoppers if they have any information about this shooting.
