MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in south Memphis on Sunday night.

Memphis police tweeted officers were called to a home on Cambridge Avenue near South Wellington Street.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 436 Cambridge Ave.



Prelim Info: a male shooting victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. No suspect info was given.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2020

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD does not have any information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.