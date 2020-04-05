Breaking News
Shooting in north Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in north Memphis.

The crime was confirmed in a tweet from the Memphis Police Department.

According to police, one person was found dead on Leath Street.

At the time, police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated throughout the day.

