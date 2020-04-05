Shooting in north Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in north Memphis.
The crime was confirmed in a tweet from the Memphis Police Department.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting call at 715 Leath Street. One male victim was located with a gunshot wound and has been pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 5, 2020
According to police, one person was found dead on Leath Street.
At the time, police do not have any information on a possible suspect.
