Shooting in north Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in north Memphis.

The crime was confirmed in a tweet from the Memphis Police Department.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting call at 715 Leath Street. One male victim was located with a gunshot wound and has been pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 5, 2020

According to police, one person was found dead on Leath Street.

At the time, police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated throughout the day.

