MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.