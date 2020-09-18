SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Cordova.
Deputies were at the scene in the 1600 block of Appling near Dexter around 11 a.m. Friday.
They said one person was detained, and a homicide investigation was underway.
- Knoxville man accused of parents’ murder files motion allowing judge to sentence him to death if convicted
- Shooting on Appling Road in Cordova kills one
- Arkansas rape suspect crashes head-on with deputy during pursuit
- Lawsuit claims mayor’s office exaggerated Nashville COVID-19 numbers to close bars; Cooper’s office says not true
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires rage on; Missouri soldier surprises his kids