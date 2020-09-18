Shooting on Appling Road in Cordova kills one

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Cordova.

Deputies were at the scene in the 1600 block of Appling near Dexter around 11 a.m. Friday.

They said one person was detained, and a homicide investigation was underway.

