Shooting causes crash, kills one, injures five others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting in Raleigh that killed one person and injured another also caused a crash that injured four people, including three children.

Officers responded to the scene at Coleman Road and Hoover Drive just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. When officers went to help the people in the first vehicle, they discovered the driver and passenger had been shot. The driver reportedly told police an unknown vehicle fired shots at him and caused him to hit another vehicle.

Driver #1 was shot and transported non-critical.

Driver #2 is in critical condition, and his three juvenile passengers are in non-critical condition at LeBonheur. All occupants from vehicle #2 received injuries from the crash.

The passenger of the first vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle went to the hospital in critical condition. There were three children inside of the second vehicle. All three went to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information. There’s no word on why shots were fired.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.