Shooting begins in downtown Memphis on ABC series set during civil rights era

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hollywood has invaded Memphis. You may have noticed some street closures along South Main Street downtown on Thursday as crews began filming.

They’re filming portions of an ABC miniseries called “Women of the Movement.” The series takes place during the height of the civil rights struggle, when 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Money, Mississippi in 1955.

Vintage cars, trucks, and taxi cabs lined South Main, between Huling and GE Patterson as scenes were shot on the street, and inside the new Central Station hotel.

Crews will be filming inside the iconic Arcade Restaurant on Friday and in Cooper-Young on Saturday.

The historical drama, reportedly being produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z and starring Adrienne Warren, focuses on Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till.

Mobley made the decision to hold an open casket funeral after her son was beaten, mutilated and shot in the head, and helped galvanize the civil rights movement.

According to the Shelby County Film and Television Commission, the TV series is also being shot in Mississippi and West Tennessee. Earlier this week a call went out in Memphis for extras.

Due to the sensitive nature of the story and COVID-19 restrictions, vistors are not being allowed on the set.

“Women of the Movement” is set to air sometime this year.