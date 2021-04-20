Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop: 1 dead, 2 wounded; suspect at large, police say

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead on Long Island Tuesday left a man dead and two others wounded, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Police were called to an active shooter situation at the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road just before 11:20 a.m., according to Ryder.

A suspect has not been apprehended and officers are canvassing the area, police said. Investigators are looking for a person of interest, identified as Gabriel DeWitt Wilson. He was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, and 30 years old. Wilson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask and sweatshirt.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

Police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting or the person of interest to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6552. If anyone sees the person of interest call 911 immediately. All callers will remain anonymous.

A few dozen shoppers were inside the supermarket when gunshots rang out in an upstairs manager’s office, Commissioner Ryder said. Wilson was an employee of the Stop & Shop, although Ryder said it wasn’t immediately clear if he was a current or former worker.

A 49-year-old man — an employee of the store — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ryder. The two others who were wounded were taken to a hospital. Ryder described them as “conscious and alert” and cooperating with police.

Witnesses said the shooter had a handgun, but no weapons were immediately recovered at the scene, according to Ryder.

Video from the scene showed at least a half-dozen police vehicles outside the supermarket and police tape cordoning off the area.

Watch AIR11 live over the scene.

Stop & Shop president Gordon Reid released a statement saying the company was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation. At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community’s support during this difficult time,” Reid said.

As police continued to search for the person of interest, schools in the area activated active shooter protocols.

The West Hempstead School District announced a “lock out” after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.

“Good morning. This is a message from the West Hempstead School District. We were informed by the police that there is activity in the area. We are presently in a lock out and we’ll inform you when it is over. Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

Adelphi University urged anyone on its campus in nearby Garden City to shelter-in-place.

“Police are continuing an off-campus investigation in the area of our Garden City campus. Out of an abundance of caution, shelter in place and do not leave campus. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available,” the college wrote in a tweet.

Police are continuing an off-campus investigation in the area of our Garden City campus. Out of an abundance of caution, shelter in place and do not leave campus. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available. — Adelphi University (@AdelphiU) April 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.