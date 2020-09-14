Shooter wanted after man killed at Jack Pirtle’s Chicken in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in South Memphis.
First responders were called to the Jack Pirtle’s Chicken in the 1200 block of South Bellevue early Monday morning and found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities said they do not have any suspect information.
If you know anything about this incedent, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
