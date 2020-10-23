Shooter wanted after Frayser home riddled with bullets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a gunman after a house was riddled with bullets overnight in Frayser.

It happened in the 3900 block of Ferdie Cove leaving several shell casings on the ground outside.

Police said a man who was shot was able to drive himself to the hospital for help.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.