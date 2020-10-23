MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a gunman after a house was riddled with bullets overnight in Frayser.
It happened in the 3900 block of Ferdie Cove leaving several shell casings on the ground outside.
Police said a man who was shot was able to drive himself to the hospital for help.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Shooter wanted after Frayser home riddled with bullets
- Gunman wanted after deadly Parkway Village shooting
- Man survives being pinned under car after it slams into Raleigh home
- New statistics show murder and assault going up, robberies going down in Shelby County
- Trump, Biden face off in final presidential debate