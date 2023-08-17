MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the school year officially getting underway, you will be sharing the roads with school buses, and it’s more important than ever to understand school bus safety.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is already issuing citations to those violating these safety measures. Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner says the timing is right to make sure drivers are not doing the wrong thing as the school year is officially underway.

“We know we are back in that season,” Buckner said. “Pay attention to our school buses.. pay attention to our school zones, so that we won’t have to issue citations.”

Those not paying attention may find themselves paying a hefty fine.

“You can receive a fine somewhere between $250 and $1000 dollars, so it’s worth the wait,” Buckner said.

The department gave WREG access to this video as a reminder that anyone who ignores a bus’s extended arm certainly won’t be ignored by law enforcement. Deputies have been busy stopping those who may not have stopped for a bus.

Dejuan Oliver is issuing a parent’s plea.

“Just drive safe through these school zones,” Oliver said. “Pay attention to the school zones, be safe, and watch these kids.”

As he realizes not every parent is able to walk their child into school the way he does with his 4-year-old son, the Memphis dad adds there’s also the pedestrian protection element drivers must be mindful of.

“There are a lot of kids, middle schoolers that go here, they go in by themselves and sometimes they may not watch both ways,” Oliver said.

Buckner says we have got to get back to the basics when it comes to rules of the road to ensure a safe commute for students.

“We have to be more responsible and we have to make sure we are paying attention in these areas that are designated as safety zones,” Buckner said. “Slow down, pay attention, be a responsible driver.”