Sheriff’s office employee who works with youth detainees tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee who works with youth detainees at Juvenile Court tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office announced the case Wednesday afternoon after it was confirmed by the county health department.

The employee is currently self-quarantining at home. A spokesperson said the department is working with the health department to ensure all the proper next steps are taken.

Sixteen youth detainees who came into contact with the employee are being quarantined as a precaution at Juvenile Court. Their conditions are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms, but none are currently symptomatic.

There are currently 61 total juveniles detained at Juvenile Court.

