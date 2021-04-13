Sheriff: Worker found dead at business in Tipton County

DRUMMONDS, Tenn. — Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating worksite death at a business in Drummonds, Tennessee.

According to TCSO, deputies responded to Mississippi Limestone Inc. to a report of a deceased worker. The complainant reported a coworker had been missing from the jobsite area for a period of time.

Search efforts by the employees led to nearby machinery where the missing worker was located.

The Sheriff’s office said, emergency crews are currently working to recover the body of the victim. And the identity of the victim will not be released until the scene has been processed further and notification to next of kin has been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300