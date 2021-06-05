Sheriff: Two in custody after pursuit through three counties in north Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two people are in custody after a pursuit that went through three counties in North Mississippi on Saturday morning, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s office.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told WREG the ATF was pursuing the suspects on possible weapons-related charges. He said the pursuit started in Tippah County, went through Benton County and ended in Marshall County.

Law enforcement had to use spike strips on Highway 72, just west of Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County, to end the chase. The sheriff said two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for others in wooded areas.

This is a developing story.