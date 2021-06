SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is on the scene of a barricade situation in the county early Sunday morning on Stable Run Drive off Macon Road.



One person is possibly armed and barricaded inside a home. The sheriff’s office sent out the tweet just before 2 a.m.

SCSO is on the scene of a barricade situation on Stable Run Dr. One person is possibly armed and barricaded inside a home. SWAT and negotiators are on the scene. Several nearby homes have been evacuated for safety. Please avoid this area until the situation is resolved. pic.twitter.com/LxyQ9G77Jh — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 13, 2021

SCSO said SWAT and negotiators are on the scene and several nearby homes have been evacuated for safety.

Deputies are asking people to please avoid the area until the situation is resolved.