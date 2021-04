SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Shelby County early Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

SCSO is on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Hacks Cross and Stateline Rd. in southeast Shelby County. One person was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The cause of this accident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/p5xWYCcm9S — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 11, 2021

SCSO said deputies arrived at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Hacks Cross and Stateline Rd. One person was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The cause of this accident is under investigation.