Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with murder after victim found along Hacks Cross Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced they arrested a man for a homicide on Hacks Cross Friday morning.
SCSO said Theodore Cohen, 29, is charged with Second Degree Murder.
On Friday, police say a man died after suffering from critical injuries on Hacks Cross Road.According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 5300 block between East Holmes and Stateline Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday where they found the man near a vehicle.He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.