Sheriff: 2 children rescued from Wayne County pond after falling through ice

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two children were rescued from frigid waters of a Wayne County pond Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice.

Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher tells News 2 that two boys, ages 7 and 4, were rescued from a pond in the Lutts community.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 7-year-old was not injured and able to get out, but the initial reports says the 4-year-old was under water for about five minutes before his grandmother and other siblings were able to get him out of the water. The boy’s father then performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The Cypress Inn Fire Department and Wayne County EMS workers were able to stabilize the boy, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Sheriff Fisher says there are no updates on the boy’s condition at this time.