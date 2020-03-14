Shelter suspends animal surrenders and volunteer programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown officials are suspending animal surrenders and volunteer programs at the Germantown Animal Shelter.

In a press release, the city says residents will not be able to surrender their animals but will take in animals that pose an immediate threat to public safety or need immediate medical care.

The shelter is not taking new volunteers and has suspended the new volunteer orientation programs.

The shelter is still working with its foster network to help with the care of pets in their homes until the shelter resumes normal operation.