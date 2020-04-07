Shelby Farms to close gates to vehicular traffic Easter Sunday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby Farms announced it will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, April 12.

According to park officials, Easter Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year for visitors. To help mitigate crowds amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the park’s gates will be closed to vehicles.

Visitors will be able to enter the park on foot or bicycle.

Park officials hope these efforts will help “us in our effort to keep the Park open as a community resource.”

The gates will reopen on Monday, April 13.