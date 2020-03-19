1  of  2
Shelby Farms makes changes amid coronavirus outbreak

Courtesy Shelby Farms Park Conservancy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Farms park announced it will be making some changes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The park and Greenline will remain open for visitors to enjoy, but the buildings, restrooms, bike rentals and boat rentals will close.

“Parks are powerful places for strengthening communities, and in times like these, they play an important role in reducing stress and helping the well-being of the community. Spending time in nature and engaging in physical activity can reduce stress and lower anxiety,” the park said.

Shelby Farms encourage visitors to practice social distancing and to stay home if sick.

