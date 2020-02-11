Shelby County will not get new voting machines in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County will not be getting new voting machines in time for the Presidential election in November.

County Commissioner Tami Sawyer made the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

She says the county commission was told Monday that a referendum will have to be put on the ballot for resident to approve of the spending. Voters will vote on whether new machines can be purchased in August or November.

This would push back the purchase until 2021.

Sawyer went on to say quote “Had we been informed before, the referendum could have been on the March ballot and machines would have been purchased in time for November.”