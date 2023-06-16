MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area Friday afternoon.

The warning area included northern and eastern Shelby County from Millington to Collierville and parts of East Memphis, as well as small parts of Tipton and Fayette counties. A powerful storm with hail was detected in the Fisherville/Pisgah area of Shelby County.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning also is in effect in Arkansas, in the Trumann, Marked Tree and Golden Lake areas.

A third warning area was added for eastern Shelby County and western Fayette County as far as Moscow and Oakland, until 2:45.

