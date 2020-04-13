Severe storms bring flooding, high winds and damages to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe storms brought flash flood warnings, high winds and damages to the Mid-South on Sunday night.

The storms moved across the Mississippi River just before 10 p.m., knocking power out across northern Mississippi and parts of Arkansas.

According to Entergy’s outage map, thousands of people from Clarksdale to DeSoto County are without power due to the storms.

As of 10:40 p.m., DeSoto County was reporting 1,582 outages and Panola County had 2,844.

The Oxford Police Department posted on Facebook, saying the city was experiencing downed lines and power outages in the area.

Mayor of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas Kevin Smith posted Facebook to warn people of the damages the storms left across the city.

Entergy Arkansas reported power outages throughout eastern Arkansas with more than 5,000 in Phillips County.