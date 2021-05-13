Shelby County to waive $100 expungement fee starting in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office announced the process for getting non-violent crimes expunged is about to get a little easier.

Starting July 1, the office will waive the required $100 expungement fee. The chance comes after state lawmakers changed the law this year to make the fees optional instead of mandatory.

There are a number of charges that can be expunged including theft of property, theft of services, forgery, extortion, fraudulent use of a credit card and false insurance claims. To see the full list, click on the link below.