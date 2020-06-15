Shelby County reports 256 single day increase in COVID-19 cases as county looks to Phase Three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported an 256 single day increase in COVID-19 cases on the same day it’s set to announce whether to move on to Phase Three of the Back to Business plan.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases was up to 6,892, which was up 256 cases from the previous day. Of those, 139 people have died, 4,744 (68 percent) recovered and 2,009 are battling the virus.

Approximately 98,105 tests have been performed in Shelby County to date.

There was some initial confusion about if the county would move into Phase Three.

For several days local leaders said they would make an announcement about Phase Three on Monday, June 15. In a news release Monday, the health department said “Shelby County remains in Phase II of the Back-to-Business plan.”

WREG reported this information and afterwards the health department came back and clarified saying a decision had not been made. An official announcement is expected sometime later today.

“To continue to move forward with reopening, we must all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, workplaces and homes,” the agency said in a prepared statement.

They released the following guidelines for residents:

Practicing social distancing – keeping at least six feet away from others

Wearing a mask or facial covering while in public, at work, or around persons from outside of your household

Washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds

Getting tested – we have significant testing capacity in Shelby County, but it is being under utilized

Isolating and quarantining – isolating when positive for COVID-19 and quarantining after exposure to COVID-19

Protecting our most vulnerable populations: Nursing/care home residents Seniors Individuals who live in congregate settings such as jails or prisons Individuals with chronic health conditions



Phase Three will allow most businesses to operate at 75 percent of their normal capacity. The move also will allow social gatherings of more than 50 people as long as everyone practices social distancing.