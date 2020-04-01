Shelby County to enforce stay home orders, mandate nonessential businesses to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health officer said Wednesday by law he has the power to issue directives that requires businesses and individuals to adhere to stay-at-home orders.

Health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said the department has received several reports of nonessential businesses not closing as stated in the executive orders issued locally.

He said moving forward, those that do not comply can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Randolph said they will have code enforcement as well as employees with the health department monitoring those businesses.

He said the first step of the directive will include an oral warning. Next will be a written order. From there, it will be closure.

Randolph said by law he can close a business if he feels there is a threat to public health.

"This is not a request; it’s not a recommendation, but a requirement that is supported in law," Randolph said. "It is necessary that we move in this direction because our numbers are climbing."

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he knows it is not realistic to have 100% compliance, but he is confident majority of businesses will and are abiding by the orders.

If the businesses do not comply, the county will be forced to follow the necessary steps to stop that business from operating.