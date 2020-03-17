Shelby County superintendent supports suspending TNReady for current school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The leader of Shelby County Schools supports suspending TNReady testing this spring.

Testing is scheduled to take place over the course of March, April and May. However, many schools across the state have already closed due to the coronavirus outbreak or plan to by week’s end.

Shelby County Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray tweeted his support of the measure on Tuesday saying discussion of assessment and accountability should be delayed until the next school year.

There’s now word from the Tennessee Department of Education regarding TNReady.

As leaders of the State’s two largest school districts, I stand with @MetroSchools Superintedent Dr. Adrienne Battle in support of the @TNedu recommended waiver to suspend TNReady testing for Spring 2020. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) March 17, 2020

For now, however, staff and student health and safety is our paramount concern and we believe that discussions of assessment and accountability should be delayed until the 2020-21 school year. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) March 17, 2020