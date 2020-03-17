Shelby County superintendent supports suspending TNReady for current school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The leader of Shelby County Schools supports suspending TNReady testing this spring.
Testing is scheduled to take place over the course of March, April and May. However, many schools across the state have already closed due to the coronavirus outbreak or plan to by week’s end.
Shelby County Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray tweeted his support of the measure on Tuesday saying discussion of assessment and accountability should be delayed until the next school year.
There’s now word from the Tennessee Department of Education regarding TNReady.