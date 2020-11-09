Shelby County, state leaders to meet for virtual legislative session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee will give the opening remarks Monday morning to an annual meeting of Shelby County lawmakers and leaders as they take their local concerns to the state.

The legislative agenda retreat will take place Monday and Tuesday. This year’s meeting will be held virtually, due to the pandemic.

“Some of the top priorities to be considered obviously will be the pandemic, the economy and education,” said State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, delegation chairman.

Speakers will include Memphis and Shelby County mayors, city council and county commission, police and sheriff’s department, school and hospital leaders and local CEOs in addition to state lawmakers.

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton will open day 2 of the retreat.