Shelby County shuts 6 restaurants for violating COVID-19 health order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six restaurants were closed by Shelby County Health Department over the weekend after “multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions” of the health directive related to COVID-19.

The restaurants will be closed for 14 days. Inspections were conducted Friday and Saturday.

Locations can petition to reopen by coming into compliance with health department orders.

The restaurants are:

Chardonnay Bistro4205 Hacks Cross
El Corral3870 Macon Rd
Agavos2924 Walnut Gove
Carolina Watershed141 E Carolina Ave
Legacy Bar & Grill11695 US 70
Smoker’s Abbey2382 N Germantown Pkwy

Earlier in the month, the health department closed nine restaurants over similar violations.

