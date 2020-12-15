Shelby County shuts 6 restaurants for violating COVID-19 health order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six restaurants were closed by Shelby County Health Department over the weekend after “multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions” of the health directive related to COVID-19.

The restaurants will be closed for 14 days. Inspections were conducted Friday and Saturday.

Locations can petition to reopen by coming into compliance with health department orders.

The restaurants are:

Chardonnay Bistro 4205 Hacks Cross El Corral 3870 Macon Rd Agavos 2924 Walnut Gove Carolina Watershed 141 E Carolina Ave Legacy Bar & Grill 11695 US 70 Smoker’s Abbey 2382 N Germantown Pkwy

Earlier in the month, the health department closed nine restaurants over similar violations.