Shelby County shuts 6 restaurants for violating COVID-19 health order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six restaurants were closed by Shelby County Health Department over the weekend after “multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions” of the health directive related to COVID-19.
The restaurants will be closed for 14 days. Inspections were conducted Friday and Saturday.
Locations can petition to reopen by coming into compliance with health department orders.
The restaurants are:
|Chardonnay Bistro
|4205 Hacks Cross
|El Corral
|3870 Macon Rd
|Agavos
|2924 Walnut Gove
|Carolina Watershed
|141 E Carolina Ave
|Legacy Bar & Grill
|11695 US 70
|Smoker’s Abbey
|2382 N Germantown Pkwy
Earlier in the month, the health department closed nine restaurants over similar violations.