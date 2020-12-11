Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Victim of deadly Covington Pike shooting was 15 years old

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the victim who was shot and killed during a drug deal in north Shelby County was only 15 years old.
The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Jonathan Gonzales was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Covington Pike on Sunday, November 29.
Desmond Goodwyn, 20, was later arrested for the shooting. Goodwyn reportedly told investigators he and another man followed Gonzalez to that location on Covington Pike to buy drugs. At one point during the exchange, Goodwyn shot Gonzales.
Goodwyn has been charged with first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.
