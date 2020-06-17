Shelby County Sheriff’s Office updates duty-to-intervene policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced his office had updated the county’s duty-to-intervene policy during his presentation to Shelby County Commission on the “8 Can’t Wait” initiative.

He said he’d talked about it during recent meetings with groups like the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope.

“I thank them for acknowledging we have been receptive to the things we are concerned about,” he said of the group, also known as MICAH.

Sheriff’s officials said they already had a duty-to-intervene policy but they’ve updated it and specified the language. WREG obtained a copy of the new three-page policy.

In it, Bonner writes he wants members to “have a clear understanding of expectations pertaining to conduct and activities while on and off duty.”

The policy goes on to clarify employees must intervene if they see any unethical or unlawful conduct happening. It also encourages preventive action, telling employees they should intervene verbally or physically.

“This policy will include disciplinary action up to the possibility of termination if they fail to or violate this policy,” he said.

It also holds supervisors and commanders accountable to act immediately to investigate process the report.

But for advocacy groups like MICAH, there are still a lot more reforms they want to see.

“We’d like to ask for observation of training for law enforcement officers in the community,” a representative said.

The sheriff said he’s committed to continue their meetings.

Memphis Police say they also have a duty-to-intervene policy with consequences ranging from counseling to termination.

Bonner also addressed the sheriff’s department’s use of tear gas during recent Black Lives Matter protests in Memphis, saying the department had to use the tactic when the crowd tried to enter an interstate bridge.

He said the department only used two cans of gas, one time. “But I hear you. I’ve heard other people in the community to talk about this,” Bonner said.

Overall, he said the protests were peaceful and the department does not want to use force, but the department is assigned to keep bridges open.