Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to begin patrols soon in two de-annexed areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will begin servicing two areas of the county Friday morning after they are de-annexed by the city of Memphis.

Related Content Two communities de-annexed from Memphis beginning in 2020

About 1,500 residents in the South Cordova/Rocky Point area, and 5,300 residents in the Southwind/Windyke area will be de-annexed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. That means they will no longer be patrolled by the Memphis Police Department.

Those neighborhoods were annexed into Memphis in recent years, but a city task force recommended several areas be de-annexed from the city following pressure from state lawmakers and residents in those areas. The Eads and Riverbottoms areas were de-annexed a year ago.