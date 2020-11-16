Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issues alert after reports of jury duty scam

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert after numerous complaints about a jury duty scam from residents.

According to the department, numerous people have reported getting a call from someone claiming to be with the Shelby County Jury Commission asking for financial information such as credit card and social security numbers.

Others have been told they have warrants out for their arrest after failing to appear for jury duty. To resolve the matter, they are told they will have to purchase a pre-paid gift card and send it in.

“Please DO NOT provide this information to anyone claiming to be associated with the Courts of Shelby County, the Sheriff’s Office, or Memphis Police Department. Please DO NOT leave your home to meet these individuals at ANY location,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you receive a similar call, call law enforcement. You can also verify jury service information with the Jury Commission by calling (901) 222-1650.