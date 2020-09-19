Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating two overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning. One of the shootings was fatal.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting on Bass Road near West Union Road sometime after 3 AM. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a homicide investigation is underway. They did not release suspect information.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting at the 8900 block of Bass Road in northwest Shelby County. One person has been pronounced DOA. A homicide investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/nls8A60YLN — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 19, 2020

Hours earlier, at around 1 AM, deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of Windchime Cove and North Grand Cedar Lane. The sheriff’s office says one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information for the shooting on Windchime Cove. The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Windchime Cove. One person has been transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/j4rTv9pzme — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 19, 2020